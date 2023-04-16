A state trooper was shot in the face during an early morning traffic stop near Denmark on Sunday. The trooper is receiving medical treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody in Branchville after his vehicle crashed into house there.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. as Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly going more than 20 mph over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Director Heather Biance.

The driver allegedly began firing at Frazier, Biance said. Frazier was shot on the right side of his face and his injury is non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene. Another trooper heard the radio call out describing the suspect’s vehicle.

That trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description.

The vehicle stopped when it crashed into a house in Branchville.

It is not known if the driver has any injuries or if anyone was inside of the house he struck.

The driver was taken into custody.

Frazier has been a trooper in Troop 7 since 2018. He serves in Post A, which covers Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the incident at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg said a section of U.S. 78 was temporarily closed between S.C. Highway 321 and McKenna Lane. It has since reopened.