 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trash catches fire at landfill, took hours to get controlled
0 comments
breaking top story

Trash catches fire at landfill, took hours to get controlled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
landfill

A fire burned at the Orangeburg County Landfill on Saturday.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

A Saturday afternoon fire at the Orangeburg County landfill took hours to get under control, said Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

Young said the fire began, at the Landfill Road site, in the area where residents dispose of their trash.

Young said multiple fire departments responded and successfully got the blaze under control by 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe said the Jamison Fire Department was toned for an “unknown fire” at 5:43 p.m.

Wolfe said a state trooper in the area confirmed an active fire at the landfill.

When Jamison firefighters arrived, they called for a battalion four-tanker response for water shuttle operations, Wolfe said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, staff at the landfill started a plan to have dirt brought to the site to smother the fire.

“With a convoy of tankers and landfill off-road large dump-truck crews worked through the evening to smother the fire,” Wolfe said.

No firefighters were injured.

Wolfe said the area of the fire covered about 100 feet wide and was 50 feet down an embankment.

He said there’s no specific area of the fire’s origin or cause.

The following fire departments assisted: Jamison, Four Holes, West Middle, Calhoun County, Caw Caw, Cameron and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

In addition, the following groups also assisted: Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services provided light towers and rehabilitation for fire crews and Orangeburg County EMS had an ambulance on standby

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Landfill fire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Landfill fire

Landfill fire

A fire burned at the Orangeburg County Landfill on Saturday.

Landfill fire

Landfill fire

A fire burned at the Orangeburg County Landfill on Saturday.

Landfill fire

Landfill fire

A fire burned at the Orangeburg County Landfill on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News