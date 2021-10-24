Trash catches fire at landfill, took hours to get controlled

A Saturday afternoon fire at the Orangeburg County landfill took hours to get under control, said Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

Young said the fire began, at the Landfill Road site, in the area where residents dispose of their trash.

Young said multiple fire departments responded and successfully got the blaze under control by 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe said the Jamison Fire Department was toned for an “unknown fire” at 5:43 p.m.

Wolfe said a state trooper in the area confirmed an active fire at the landfill.

When Jamison firefighters arrived, they called for a battalion four-tanker response for water shuttle operations, Wolfe said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, staff at the landfill started a plan to have dirt brought to the site to smother the fire.

“With a convoy of tankers and landfill off-road large dump-truck crews worked through the evening to smother the fire,” Wolfe said.

No firefighters were injured.

Wolfe said the area of the fire covered about 100 feet wide and was 50 feet down an embankment.