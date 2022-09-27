Trailer, yard tools stolen from Eutaw Springs business

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone cut a fence to steal a trailer from a Eutaw Springs business on Friday, according to an incident report.

The owner of Bells Marina, located at 12907 Old Number Six Highway, reported that surveillance video showed a pickup truck entering the parking lot at 3:02 a.m. without pulling a trailer behind it.

The video shows the same pickup leaving the property at 3:59 a.m. towing a 16-foot-by-six-foot trailer.

The black metal trailer has a wooden floor and a mesh drop tailgate. It contained a Craftsman push lawnmower, a Craftsman weed trimmer, two O’Reilly’s car jacks and various hand tools.

The value of the stolen trailer and its contents is $3,250.

In other reports:

• A man went to mark an area for a new grave at Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Neeses on Monday, but noticed someone damaged two headstones with a vehicle. The church is located at a 4623 Neeses Highway.

The man estimated the damage at $1,000.

• A man reported Saturday that someone stole his 9 mm Jimenez pistol that he’d left in his aunt’s car when it was parked in the 300 block of Jamison Avenue in Orangeburg.

The gun is valued at $250.

• Someone stole a motorized hole digger from a Heartsfire Road residence in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Friday. The hole digger is valued at $3,000.