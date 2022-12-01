 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trailer stolen in Orangeburg

The day thieves stole his truck and trailer, Alex Gonzalez nearly lost his entire business. Inside was thousands of dollars' worth of lawn care equipment that fueled Gonzalezs livelihood. 

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A construction company working to repair roads throughout the city is missing a 20-foot trailer.

It was reported stolen on Wednesday morning from an area on Doyle Street near Glover Street, according to an incident report.

The car trailer, which wasn’t loaded, has “Villager” painted on both sides of the frames.

It also has two independent wheel ramps on the rear.

The trailer is valued at $15,000.

