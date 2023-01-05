Trailer stolen in Bowman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a trailer from a Bowman business at 1:20 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

The theft occurred at the BP gas station located at 5643 Vance Road. It was reported on Wednesday.

An employee at the business discovered the theft as he was a helping a customer rent another U-Haul trailer.

He then reviewed surveillance video.

The video shows a man driving a gold SUV, possibly an early 2000s model Mercedes. The SUV arrives at the business from Road 2052 and then backs up to the trailer.

A man exits the driver’s door and attaches the trailer to the hitch on the SUV.

The man was wearing a camouflage jacket, a red shirt, khaki pants, white shoes and an orange mask.

The car trailer is valued at $4,000.

In a separate incident, someone burglarized a Medway Drive home on Wednesday.

The burglar broke in the rear of the residence and stole an American Tactical 556 AR-style pistol and cash.