Trailer stolen from Orangeburg County parking lot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A black utility trailer was stolen Sunday night from the rear parking lot of the Days Inn on Five Chop Road, according to an incident report.

A man parked the trailer at the Days Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday. He heard some vehicles outside the room around midnight, but did not think much of it, the report said.

He discovered the trailer was missing Monday morning.

The 7-foot by 16-foot cargo trailer contained tools and equipment. The value of the stolen items – including the $5,000 trailer – is estimated to be about $16,400.

In other reports:

• About 225 feet of copper wire was stolen over the weekend from a Homestead Road construction site in Bowman.

The wire was valued at about $8,000.

• A 2013 Dodge Avenger parked outside the Family Dollar on Russell Street was stolen on Monday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

An Orangeburg man left his girlfriend’s vehicle running while he stepped into the store, the report said. When he came out of the store, the car was gone.

The car was later found at the corner of Ellis Avenue and Boulevard Street disabled and smoking, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report. There were no occupants in the car.

The car was valued at about $3,000.

• An Orangeburg man reported his JBLC gray and black moped was stolen Saturday from a residence near Jamison Avenue and Belleville Road.

The moped is valued at $1,100.

