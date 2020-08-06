You are the owner of this article.
Trailer, lawnmower stolen from Russell Street site
alert

Cops illustration

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a trailer containing a riding lawnmower from in front of a Russell Street apartment unit sometime Wednesday morning.

The owner discovered the theft at 7:45 a.m. and reported that her black trailer and red Craftsman zero-turn lawnmower were missing.

The trailer holding the lawnmower was attached to her truck.

The value of the trailer and lawnmower is $4,000.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a Rivelon Road woman’s 2007 gray Saturn Outlook.

The Outlook has tinted windows and a Georgia license plate.

Inside of the vehicle was the woman’s purse, jewelry, debit cards, clothes and phone.

The value of the stolen vehicle and items is $5,000.

