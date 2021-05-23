 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges
Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges

Cops illustration

St. Matthews Police Department

A Pelion man was charged with drug and gun offenses after a traffic stop in St. Matthews.

On May 17, an officer observed a burgundy Saturn with an expired license tag traveling east on Bridge Street. The officer asked for identification, and the driver advised the officer that he did not have a license. Central Dispatch advised the driver’s license was suspended.

The vehicle was searched in which a .38 Special revolver, 1.5 grams of marijuana, 56.1 grams of crystal meth and 1.7 grams of valium were found. The driver was arrested and transported to Orangeburg County Detention Center. The value of the drugs and weapon is $303.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

• On May the sheriff's office received a report of a black female presenting a firearm near marker 124 on I-26 westbound. A deputy stopped the silver 2013 Nissan Altima driven by an Orangeburg woman. The vehicle was searched and 10 packages of commercial marijuana were found.

Items stolen from campers

• On May 17, a St. Matthews man reported damage and theft of diesel fuel from a tractor-trailer. The loss is $700.

