Traffic delays on I-26 due to overturned 18-wheeler

An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 26 westbound in Orangeburg County has the roadway blocked near mile marker 151, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred at 3:44 a.m. Thursday and resulted in injuries.
Tidwell urges drivers to find alternative routes.
Detours:
- If traveling west on I-26, take exit 154. From there, take U.S. Highway 301 north to U.S. Highway 176 west.
- Another detour allows drivers to take U.S. 301 south to the U.S. Highway 21 bypass. From there, make a right onto S.C. Highway 33 north and then get back on I-26 at mile marker 149.
