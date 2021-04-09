Traffic checkpoints in Orangeburg on Saturday

Traffic checkpoints will take place at various locations in and near Orangeburg on Saturday, April 10.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety made the announcement on Friday morning and the following agencies will be assisting with implementing the checkpoints: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The checkpoints will be set up at the following locations:

Riverside Drive at Russell Street

Myers Road at Five Chop Road (U.S. Highway 301)

State A&M Road

Hillsboro Road at Riverbank Drive

Glover Street at Roadway Street

Windsor Street at Park Street

Magnolia Street at Bayne Street

ODPS said the checkpoints will focus on proper seat belt usage, possession of driver’s licenses and vehicle registration violations, as required for the Highway Safety Grant made possible by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

