Two tractor-trailers overturned on Interstate 26 in Calhoun County on Monday, snarling traffic and spilling beer across the road.

The collision occurred on I-26 westbound near mile marker 135 at 2:29 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

One of the tractor-trailers overturned in the median. It spilled a load of Busch beer across the interstate, according to WLTX.com.

The other tractor-trailer overturned on the shoulder, Tidwell said.

One of the drivers of was taken to a hospital, he said.

Both tractor-trailers were eventually towed from the scene, he added.