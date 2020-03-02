Tractor-trailer stolen from Eutawville gas station

The officer told the deputy that nothing was missing from the vehicle.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $500.

• An Orangeburg man reported Sunday morning that someone stole his 2018 orange, black and grey Sola moped, which he’d parked on the side of his Fourth Street residence.

The moped is valued at $2,000.

• A Holly Hill woman spotted someone going through her car.

The woman said she dropping off her child at Holly Hill Academy, located at 142 Bunch Ford Road, on Friday morning.

When she returned to her 2018 Mazda CX-5, she noticed an unknown man inside her vehicle. He appeared to be looking through various compartments, the report states.

She screamed at the man to get out of her vehicle, the report states.

She said the man turned his back so she couldn’t see his face.

He walked toward Bunch Ford Road and got into a white Mercedes Benz that drove up to him, the report said. The Mercedes took off.

The woman said nothing was missing from her vehicle.