Top 10 of 2020: Bamberg County councilman charged; Kinard facing state, federal allegations

The T&D did not name the children’s parents to protect the children’s identities.

SLED Special Agent Lawrence Wiggins told the court the children accused Kinard of “consistent groping, touching, fondling.”

He said the children also alleged, “they were exposed to pornography during, after or prior to the sexual assaults.”

Wiggins said some of the alleged abuse began around 2007 to 2008.

Sellers told the court that Kinard “has a history of public service” and doesn’t have a criminal record.

While Kinard didn’t immediately get bond, a bond hearing was held a little over a month later.

Sellers told the court that an independent psychiatrist performed an evaluation and determined that Kinard is “not a danger to the community or himself.”

Deputy 2nd Circuit Solicitor David Miller said, “We do take issue with the evaluation.”

Newman set Kinard’s bond at $75,000 cash or surety. He stipulated that Kinard was to be placed on GPS monitoring, have no contact with the victims in the case and stay out of Bamberg County for 90 days – with the exception of court hearings.