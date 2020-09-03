Three sought in St. Matthews store burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people apparently tossed a brick through the window of Jimmy’s Pit Stop Station at 4468 Old State Road in St. Matthews early Tuesday morning and stole items from inside of it.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the three individuals seen in the store’s surveillance video.

The video appears to show someone in the group throwing a brick or rock-like object through the window.

Three people then enter the store through the broken window.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the first individual “ran to the back of the store out of the view of the camera while the other two individuals began grabbing items from behind the counter.”

All three individuals exited the store through the shattered glass window.

The stolen items include: $400 worth of Newport cigarettes, $200 in change and two .22-caliber revolver-type pistols, the report states.

A store employee told deputies that the revolvers were “very old,” according to the report.