Three shot at Orangeburg cookout

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Three people were shot when a fight erupted at a cookout around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Orangeburg.
Deputies arrived at a St. Matthews Road home to find a female with a gunshot wound and sitting on the steps of the residence while “multiple people were all over the yard,” an incident report states.
Two men were also shot. Someone transported them to the Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.
A deputy found a 9 mm handgun in a pool of blood near some bushes about five feet from the steps. The gun had a magazine with 15 bullets in it and one in the chamber.
Deputies also collected two shell casings and a bullet from the scene, the report states.
The woman told deputies that a cookout was taking place in the yard and then someone opened fire.
The woman didn’t see who was shooting because she was, “dealing with another altercation across the yard,” the report states.
Only one of the injured men was able to speak with deputies because the other man was receiving treatment for his injury.
The man said he was trying to pull the other injured man from someone during a fight. He then heard gunshots.
He realized that he’d been shot in his left thigh above the knee a moment later.
The man said he didn’t know who the other injured man was fighting.
The extent of the other man’s injuries isn’t known at this time.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole money from Biddie Banquet, located at 220 John C. Calhoun Drive, in the early morning hours Friday, according to an incident report.
Two employees arrived at 7:10 a.m. and noticed a glass door was shattered. The alarm was still on
Someone stole a cash register from the takeout area of the restaurant.
The burglar also entered the business office, pulled out the desk drawers and then threw them on the floor. A lockbox containing cash was stolen.
