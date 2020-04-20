Three shot at Orangeburg cookout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three people were shot when a fight erupted at a cookout around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Orangeburg.

Deputies arrived at a St. Matthews Road home to find a female with a gunshot wound and sitting on the steps of the residence while “multiple people were all over the yard,” an incident report states.

Two men were also shot. Someone transported them to the Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

A deputy found a 9 mm handgun in a pool of blood near some bushes about five feet from the steps. The gun had a magazine with 15 bullets in it and one in the chamber.

Deputies also collected two shell casings and a bullet from the scene, the report states.

The woman told deputies that a cookout was taking place in the yard and then someone opened fire.

The woman didn’t see who was shooting because she was, “dealing with another altercation across the yard,” the report states.

Only one of the injured men was able to speak with deputies because the other man was receiving treatment for his injury.