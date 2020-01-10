DENMARK – Three people were shot in Denmark on Thursday evening.
Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said officers received a call that shots were fired in the Plum Alley area of Denmark at approximately 5:48 p.m.
“When they arrived over on Plum Alley, they learned that a subject entered a house. He brandished a gun to the victims in the house. One of the victims pulled his weapon inside the house and shot the subject that entered the house. After he shot him, the subject exited the house,” Grimes said.
The subject arrived at the house in a black vehicle driven by another person, the police chief said.
After the subject was shot, “the car was pulling off. Someone discharged a firearm into the black vehicle, striking the person believed to be the driver,” Grimes said.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the driver of the car ended up at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center for treatment, along with the subject who entered the home.
“He also went to the emergency room. He was transported by someone. We don’t know who transported him there,” Grimes said.
“But someone from the vehicle, or the subject that ran out of the house, discharged his weapon and struck one of the victims from inside of the house. So that’s why you had three” who were shot, the police chief said.
He added, “Two were airlifted to Columbia … and the other one did not have any life-threatening injuries. I learned that it’s possible he may be released out of the hospital,” he said.
Grimes said the case is still under investigation.
“Denmark units are working the case, SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) is involved, Bamberg County units assist,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.