Three people shot at Orangeburg cookout; Columbia man charged in one of the shootings

Three people were shot at an Orangeburg cookout. A Columbia man is accused of shooting one of the victims.
Shaunesea Dion Glover, 32, of 1340 Longcreek Drive, Apt. 803, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday at a St. Matthews Road residence.
When deputies arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound.
She was sitting on the steps of the residence while “multiple people were all over the yard,” an incident report states.
A witness told deputies that a cookout was taking place in the yard when someone opened fire.
One of the gunshot victims said that a fight broke out during the cookout. He was trying to pull a man off someone else when he was shot in the thigh.
The person he was trying to restrain was shot in the chest, he said.
Glover is charged with shooting the man with the chest wound.
A deputy found a 9mm handgun in a pool of blood near some bushes just a few feet from the steps. The gun had a bullet in the chamber and 15 more in the magazine.
Deputies also collected two shell casings and a bullet from the scene, the report states.
No other charges have been announced. The incident remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily set Glover’s bond at $35,000 cash or surety on Friday.
Glover is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or his family. He must wear electronic monitoring if he’s released on bond.
