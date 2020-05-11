Three people injured in Orangeburg County shootings; six shooting incidents reported since Friday

The man said the female driver “started getting very mouthy.” He then heard gunshots and felt something cross his back thigh.

Another man said he was injured when the SUV rolled over his feet as it was driving away. The man declined medical attention, although he told law enforcement he could not feel his feet, the report said.

• An 18-year-old Orangeburg man was transported to the Regional Medical Center after being shot in the foot during a Saturday night party.

The man was at a party on Rainfall Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard three gunshots and then began to feel pain in his foot, according to the report.

The man said everyone at the party heard a single gunshot earlier in the evening, but the party continued “as if the shot were not heard,” according to the report.

• A B Street woman claims a man shot at her once, walked away and then shot in the air a few times early Sunday morning, according to an incident report.

The woman said the man was on her sofa when she arrived home around 1 a.m. Sunday. She got her gun and shot off a warning shot in the air because he was following her in the apartment, she said.