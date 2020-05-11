Three people injured in Orangeburg County shootings; six shooting incidents reported since Friday

Three people were injured in shooting incidents over the weekend, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
The county had a total of six shooting incidents between Friday and Sunday.
The incidents included:
• A 24-year old Norway man was shot in the abdomen at a Winchester Avenue residence on Friday night, according to an incident report.
A witness said two men got into an altercation shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They were separated.
One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, the witness said.
The shooter left the scene, the report said.
The gunshot victim was in and out of consciousness, but did inform law enforcement he was shot once in the abdomen, the report said. He was transported to a hospital.
• A 22-year old Santee man needed medical attention after he was shot in the left thigh at what was described as a family gathering, according to an incident report.
The man said he was outside a Segovia Court residence around 1:43 a.m. Saturday when he saw a white sports utility vehicle pull up in the yard.
The man saw his cousin approach the vehicle. The cousin had an altercation with the vehicle's occupants, the report said.
The man said the female driver “started getting very mouthy.” He then heard gunshots and felt something cross his back thigh.
Another man said he was injured when the SUV rolled over his feet as it was driving away. The man declined medical attention, although he told law enforcement he could not feel his feet, the report said.
• An 18-year-old Orangeburg man was transported to the Regional Medical Center after being shot in the foot during a Saturday night party.
The man was at a party on Rainfall Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard three gunshots and then began to feel pain in his foot, according to the report.
The man said everyone at the party heard a single gunshot earlier in the evening, but the party continued “as if the shot were not heard,” according to the report.
• A B Street woman claims a man shot at her once, walked away and then shot in the air a few times early Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
The woman said the man was on her sofa when she arrived home around 1 a.m. Sunday. She got her gun and shot off a warning shot in the air because he was following her in the apartment, she said.
The woman said she laid the gun on the ground “because she did not want to hurt the offender,” according to the report.
He allegedly picked it up and fired off some shots.
Four shell casings were found on the ground at the residence.
• An Orangeburg woman said her white Dodge Durango was struck by a bullet shortly after midnight Friday.
The woman said she was on Honeysuckle Street when her vehicle was targeted.
Upon investigating, law enforcement said her vehicle was struck four times and her house was hit twice.
The woman said she had no idea who would shoot at her house. The woman was not injured.
• A Walker Avenue woman's house was shot at Friday morning.
The woman said the shooting occurred around 5:18 a.m.
Three bullet holes were found in her bedroom window. Three juvenile males were in the residence at the time of the shooting.
No injuries were reported on the scene.
