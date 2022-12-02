 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three occupied vehicles shot at Orangeburg restaurant in afternoon

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three occupied vehicles were damaged by bullets on Thursday afternoon in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The incident took place at 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Bojangles, located at 110 Chestnut Street.

The damaged vehicles include: a 2010 dark gray Lexus ES, a 2020 silver Buick LeSabre and a 2018 black Nissan Rogue.

The Lexus sustained the most damage, with multiple bullet impacts on the passenger side.

The Buick had bullet impacts on the rear passenger door and roof.

The Nissan had a single bullet hole on the driver’s quarter panel.

Deputies noticed multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

No people reported being physically injured.

In a separate incident, someone reported hearing gunfire around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ellis Avenue and Decatur Street.

Deputies checked it out. Residents in the area denied hearing any gunfire.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

