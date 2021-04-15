Three injured in North crash; dog ejected from vehicle, being sought

Three people were injured in a collision in North on Wednesday night, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer. Also, a dog is missing.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and U.S. Highway 178, Shirer said.

North police allege that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling over the 25 mph posted limit and disregarded a red traffic light when it collided with a gray Volvo SUV occupied by two people.

Medics airlifted the passenger in the Volvo and the passenger in the Impala to a Columbia-area trauma center, Shirer said.

Emergency crews transported the driver of the Impala to the Regional Medical Center.

Shirer said the driver of the Volvo did not go to the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

A black male Labrador retriever named Buzz was ejected from the rear window of the Volvo during the crash.

Shirer said police are assisting in the search for Buzz, who was last seen on the railroad tracks in North.