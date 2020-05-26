Three dead in two Orangeburg County crashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two vehicle crashes claimed three lives in the Orangeburg area on Monday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The first collision occurred at 8:20 p.m. and involved three vehicles on North Road at Shillings Bridge Road.

A 2010 Lincoln MKZ was traveling east on North Road when a Kia SUV disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the Lincoln, Lee said.

The Kia then “ran off the road to the left, overturned and struck a tree,” he said.

The Lincoln was pushed into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 1998 Chevrolet.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, Lee said. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Lincoln to a local hospital for treatment, he added.

At 11:50 p.m., a second crash killed the driver of a black Lexus, Lee said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on North Road near Stillwood Circle when the Lexus “ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole.”

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.