Three charged with vehicle crimes; SLED claims chop shop in Orangeburg

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged three men with multiple vehicle crimes on Monday.

They are:

• Frank Edwinn Easterlin, 37, of Rowesville is facing six counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; two counts of receiving a vehicle with a falsified vehicle identification number and one count of operating a chop shop.

• Jonathan Carter Easterlin, 31, of Orangeburg, is facing one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and receiving a vehicle with a falsified VIN.

• Harvin Antwain Spigner, 40, of St. Matthews, is facing one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and receiving a vehicle with a falsified VIN.

Warrants claim that the men were in possession of vehicles in April 2019. Some of the stolen vehicles they allegedly possessed were taken from Columbia, Cameron, Wilmington, N.C. and other areas.

Warrants accuse Frank Easterlin of operating a chop shop at Winn’s Auto Sales, located at 999 Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incidents.

Both the CCSO and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted SLED’s investigation.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.

