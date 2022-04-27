Three accused of crime spree in Orangeburg County; man, two teens charged with armed robbery

An Orangeburg man and two teens are accused of taking part in a violent crime spree over the weekend, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“For some reason, these subjects believed there to be no consequences for their actions, no matter what those actions were,” Ravenell said in a release.

“They’re about to learn,” he said.

William Scott Hampton Jr., 18, of Julian Street, has been charged with armed robbery and attempted carjacking in two separate incidents that happened on Sunday.

A 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Orangeburg, have also been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the Sunday incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orangeburg County investigators allege the three rode around in a car stolen out of Branchville to prey on unsuspecting motorists, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported two armed males approach her car at a Springfield gas station. One approached from the front and another in the back, Ravenell said.

The males sped off in the woman’s black 2009 Honda Civic.

About 40 minutes later, investigators were called to the Dollar General at the junction of North and Kennerly roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking.

In the Kennerly Road incident, the woman locked her doors and sounded her car horn. As a result, the gunmen fled.

Hampton is alleged to have taken another person’s car at gunpoint on Monday. He’s charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in that incident.

Ravenell said a round-the-clock investigation resulted in one arrest Monday night and two on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are expected to have a Family Court hearing early next week.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday deferred Hampton’s bond to a circuit court judge on Wednesday afternoon.

During Hampton’s arraignment, Sheriff’s Office Inv. Marty Carrigg alleged that Hampton’s GPS ankle monitor placed him at each of the scenes during the times of the incidents.

Hampton wears a GPS monitor as part of his bond conditions stemming from a June 2021 armed robbery charge.

Hampton told the court he has a public defender for the June 2021 armed robbery charge, but wants a new one because he’s only spoken with him once. Hampton said he’s employed.

Carrigg called him a danger to the public and a flight risk.

Ravenell later said, “I want to highlight the fact of how we deal with these repeat offenders like Hampton, who was out on bond for robbery, robbing a senior lady, and was released on bond with an ankle monitor. And now he's out terrorizing the community again. That's a problem.”

If convicted of the latest charges, Hampton faces up to 20 years in prison.

