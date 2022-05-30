Third suspect in custody in 6-year-old’s death, Orangeburg County sheriff says

A third suspect being sought in the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston Hunter was taken into custody early Monday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects. I said we would not stop until we found them,” he said. “A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards.”

Ravenell said 20-year-old Michael Lloyd was taken into custody without incident around 2 a.m. in Ontario, New York.

Lloyd will face a charge of murder.

The sheriff announced during a press conference on Sunday that Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia had been taken into custody on Friday to face a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A 17-year-old has also been charged in the shooting. The 17-year-old’s ID has not been released, but Ravenell says he’s seeking to have the teen charged as an adult.

Ravenell credits the efforts of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Canandaigua City (N.Y.) Police Department, Ontario County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police.

Locally, in addition to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Police, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the efforts to identify and locate the suspects.

“We didn’t have to be here, but we’re here simply because some individuals got together in West Columbia, South Carolina and decided to ride to Woodford or North to make a buy or robbery” of marijuana, the sheriff said Sunday, in part. “Now, 6-year-old Winston and his family’s house was shot up accidentally.”

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone connected to this case or had any knowledge before or after, will be charged as well, he said.

