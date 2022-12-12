Third suspect charged in Orangeburg death; 18-year-old also accused of murder

A third suspect has been charged in last month’s shooting death of 18-year-old Ricke Irick at his Estate Court home in Orangeburg.

Dwayne Deeandre Smalls, 18, of Threson Street, Orangeburg, is facing one count of murder.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office took Smalls into custody on Friday.

Just over a week ago, investigators charged two Orangeburg men – Nasir Reakwon Washington, 18, of Broad Street and Ja’Quail Brian Otis Mack, 17, of Muna Street – with murder in Irick’s death.

Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The three men are being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting their bonds at a later date.

Irick’s mother found her son in their Estate Court yard on Nov. 29, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

She told deputies that she received a call around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 28 from a family member who reported seeing her truck on Rowesville Road near the Dollar General.

She called Irick and asked him to bring her truck home.

Irick returned and his mother went to her room.

She said Irick left shortly after returning home, but she wasn’t certain of the exact time.

She heard gunshots that “appeared to be very close to her residence,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Irick’s mother attempted to reach him by phone, but wasn’t successful.

She then walked along the property to see if she could find him, but couldn’t, so she went to bed.

As she left for work just after 7:30 a.m., she “had a feeling that she needed to get out and check the other side of the residence,” the report states. She found her son’s body.

If the suspects are convicted of murder, each faces up to life in prison.

The case remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.