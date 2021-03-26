Third suspect charged in Neeses home invasion

A third suspect has been taken into custody in a Neeses home invasion and robbery.

“We’ve been on this individual’s trail since this incident occurred in December,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“You can run as far as you want. But that trail will end eventually,” he said.

Marquis Quinteris Williams, 24, of 408 Palmetto Drive Apt. 15, North, is charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, of 3434 Laurens Road Apt. 214, Greenville, and Byron Dwayne Felder, 40, of 2129 Woodtrail Drive, Columbia, were taken into custody in January.

They are charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to an incident report, a Neeses man heard a knock on the door of his Neeses Highway home on Dec. 2, 2020. Someone asked to borrow a phone for help.