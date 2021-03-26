Third suspect charged in Neeses home invasion

A third suspect has been taken into custody in a Neeses home invasion and robbery.
“We’ve been on this individual’s trail since this incident occurred in December,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“You can run as far as you want. But that trail will end eventually,” he said.
Marquis Quinteris Williams, 24, of 408 Palmetto Drive Apt. 15, North, is charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, of 3434 Laurens Road Apt. 214, Greenville, and Byron Dwayne Felder, 40, of 2129 Woodtrail Drive, Columbia, were taken into custody in January.
They are charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to an incident report, a Neeses man heard a knock on the door of his Neeses Highway home on Dec. 2, 2020. Someone asked to borrow a phone for help.
When the man opened the door, three people entered his home and pushed him down, he said.
The man claimed the three brandished guns and used the guns to hit him. He said one of the men gathered cash and stole his Apple iPhone.
The man said that the three gunmen left his home and fled in a vehicle.
The three suspects face life in prison if they’re convicted.
Investigators took Williams into custody on Thursday. He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and a circuit court judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.