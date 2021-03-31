Third suspect charged in Denmark shooting

A third suspect has been charged in the March 12 shooting that left three people injured.

Aaron Lamar Williams, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and assault by mob.

Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said Aaron Williams was hospitalized after the shooting but has since been released.

Austin Lewis Williams, 23, and Brian Rashad Stukes, 32, are facing the same charges in the case. Austin Williams was also hospitalized after the shooting but later released.

All three suspects are from Denmark.

Gunfire erupted at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway, at 1 p.m. March 12.

The shooting likely stemmed from a fight and multiple people fired weapons at some point during the incident, Grimes said.

Each of the injured men was airlifted to Prisma Health in Columbia. Grimes said none of those injured in the shooting remain hospitalized.

He noted the incident remains under investigation, but no other arrests are pending.

If convicted, the suspects each face up to 30 years in prison.