A third suspect is in custody in connection with recent burglaries and thefts in Eutawville, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“I said we’re going after these individuals for stealing property that good people in the community worked hard for and owned,” Ravenell said. “We have one more to go, and he had better sleep with one eye open.”
Wade Carson Harmon Jr. has been charged with criminal conspiracy, third-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and grand larceny.
Bond was set on Harmon Friday at $21,087.
The 52-year-old Summerville man became the third arrest in a pair of break-ins that happened on Chokeberry Circle in Eutawville.
Residents there reported golf carts and yard equipment stolen last month.
Christopher Peagler, 31, of Holly Hill, and Roy Roberts, 48, of Eutawville, were charged earlier this week in the same cases.
Bond was denied on Peagler after he was charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to real property and criminal conspiracy.
Roberts is charged with third-degree burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy. Roberts’ bond was set at $10,500.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are still looking for 46-year-old David Clark Jr. of Holly Hill.
Anyone with information on Clark can call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
