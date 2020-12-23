Third man accused of shooting Orangeburg County house; suspects each face 4 attempted murder charges

A third suspect has been charged in the May shooting of an Orangeburg County home.
Jaquise Shamar Robinson, 19, of 183 Hat Lady Lane, Cameron, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.
His two co-defendants, Trevon Dixon, 18, and Terion Furtick, 21, both of Orangeburg, also face four counts of attempted murder. Deputies arrested them in early June.
A Dunkirk Court homeowner reported that she and her three brothers were asleep at 11:30 p.m. on May 27 when they were awakened by the sound of gunshots. None of them were injured.
Surveillance footage shows a burgundy Ford Fusion approaching the residence. Once it stops, three males lean out of the window and fire multiple shots at the home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
“A large amount of debris and dust from the damage caused by the gunshots can be seen flying off the house,” the report states.
The incident report says the Fusion’s occupants fired more shots as the vehicle was leaving the property.
Deputies noted there were seven shots through the front living room windows, four shots through the front door of the residence, 12 shots through the exterior of the residence and 30 other shots that passed through the kitchen walls, living room ceiling, kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, bathroom interior walls and rear bedroom wall.
The homeowner collected 18 shell casings likely fired from a semi-automatic pistol and 14 shell casings likely fired from a semi-automatic rifle from the area in front of her home.
Robinson was out on bond on an October 2019 charge of damaging a vehicle when he was taken into custody Tuesday.
The three co-defendants remain housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond. A circuit judge may set their bonds at a later date.
Each faces up to 30 years in prison on each charge, if they’re convicted.
The incident remains under investigation.
