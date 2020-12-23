Third man accused of shooting Orangeburg County house; suspects each face 4 attempted murder charges

A third suspect has been charged in the May shooting of an Orangeburg County home.

Jaquise Shamar Robinson, 19, of 183 Hat Lady Lane, Cameron, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

His two co-defendants, Trevon Dixon, 18, and Terion Furtick, 21, both of Orangeburg, also face four counts of attempted murder. Deputies arrested them in early June.

A Dunkirk Court homeowner reported that she and her three brothers were asleep at 11:30 p.m. on May 27 when they were awakened by the sound of gunshots. None of them were injured.

Surveillance footage shows a burgundy Ford Fusion approaching the residence. Once it stops, three males lean out of the window and fire multiple shots at the home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

“A large amount of debris and dust from the damage caused by the gunshots can be seen flying off the house,” the report states.

The incident report says the Fusion’s occupants fired more shots as the vehicle was leaving the property.