Thieves break into vehicles in Orangeburg

She then gave them to her youngest son and he ate six. He gave his brother the remainder of the gummy snacks.

About 20 minutes later, the youngest son went to his mother’s room and told her he couldn’t feel his legs.

She took both of her sons to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.

RMC staff stated that both of the children are expected to make full recoveries, the report states.

She told deputies she wasn’t aware that the gummy snacks contained CBD oil until after the fact.

• An Orangeburg man reported Monday that a family member allegedly spent over $200,000 of his money that was part of a $400,000 injury settlement from 20 years ago, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He told deputies he’d been trying to get an accounting of the money from the family member, but the family member told him not to cry over spilled milk, according to an incident report.

