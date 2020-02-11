Thieves break into vehicles in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Multiple vehicles fell prey to thieves early Monday morning on Dorchester Street.
The first call came in at 4:44 a.m.
A resident discovered that her secured 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra driver’s side rear window was completely shattered.
The only thing missing from the vehicle was a pair of size 8 white Nike Air Jordan sneakers which were in the back seat. The shoes are valued at $150.
Another resident called law enforcement at 5:20 a.m. to report that a 2012 gray Nissan Altima had a shattered front passenger window. A wallet containing a driver’s license was stolen.
At 5:23 a.m., another resident reported that someone shattered the passenger side rear window of her 2003 silver Volvo S60.
Missing from the vehicle was a pair of kids’ size 7.5 burgundy, white and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers valued at $150.
Then at 5:24 a.m., deputies reached out to a resident to let him know that someone broke into his 2013 white Nissan Maxima.
The front driver’s side window and rear passenger window were shattered.
The vehicle owner told deputies that some money and an Apple MacBook were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $1,505.
A witness told deputies that he arrived in the area at 4:40 a.m. and spotted an older-model red sedan facing Russell Street.
Three or four males ran to the red sedan and left.
He said they all appeared to be teenagers and he didn’t recognize them, the incident report states.
The cases remain under investigation.
In other reports:
• Around 2:28 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call for an activated alarm at F.L. Metts’ grocery on Bleakley Street.
Deputies noticed that someone gained entry to the business through a rear wall, which had recently been repaired following two burglaries last week.
Missing from the cooler at the business on Monday morning were twenty family packs of steaks valued at $220.
Security cameras showed two people entering the business.
The first person wore a white hoodie, grey sweat pants and gloves. The second person wore a camouflage hoodie, dark pants and gloves.
• A Bowman woman reported Monday morning that she accidently gave her juvenile sons CBD oil-infused gummy snacks.
She told deputies she bought them at a local discount store, tried them out but didn’t like the texture of them.
She then gave them to her youngest son and he ate six. He gave his brother the remainder of the gummy snacks.
About 20 minutes later, the youngest son went to his mother’s room and told her he couldn’t feel his legs.
She took both of her sons to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.
RMC staff stated that both of the children are expected to make full recoveries, the report states.
She told deputies she wasn’t aware that the gummy snacks contained CBD oil until after the fact.
• An Orangeburg man reported Monday that a family member allegedly spent over $200,000 of his money that was part of a $400,000 injury settlement from 20 years ago, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
He told deputies he’d been trying to get an accounting of the money from the family member, but the family member told him not to cry over spilled milk, according to an incident report.
