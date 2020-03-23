Thieves break into Orangeburg liquor store

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Thieves stole cash but left $5,000 worth of liquor behind after entering an Orangeburg liquor store through the roof, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies responded to an activated alarm call at Brian’s Package Store, located at 1091 Five Chop Road, around 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies and others began to look around the property and discovered several cases of liquor behind the building.

Once the key holder arrived, it was discovered that the thieves gained entry to the store by coming through the roof.

Deputies located tools and a hat on the roof.

