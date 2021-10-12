Thief breaks into Orangeburg car repair center

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone burglarized an Orangeburg car repair center, stealing multiple items.

An employee called deputies to Raymond Car Care, located at 2204 Old Edisto Drive, just before 9 a.m. Monday and reported the following items were stolen: a green U.S. General toolbox containing tools, two spray paint guns, a black cargo trailer for a motorcycle and an office light fixture.

In addition, someone also stole the radio from a 2004 black Chevrolet Avalanche that was there for repairs.

The value of the stolen items is $3,300.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole tires and rims from a 2022 Honda Accord parked on the 1000 block of Glover Street on Sunday.

The value of the tires and rims is $3,000.

