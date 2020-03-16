Thefts, break-ins reported in Calhoun County

Calhoun County

Sheriff’s Office

Citizens reported thefts and break-ins recently in Calhoun County:

• On Feb. 25, an employee of Southern Milling Company in St. Matthews reported that an unknown person took five Everwin nail guns from company property. The loss is valued at $1,500.

• On March 4, a Chapin man reported that in his absence, his hunting club was broken into again. Someone took three red Phoenix air movers and another member’s four-wheeler.

• On March 5, a Cayce man reported a theft from a Gaston hunting club. He said he found the chain cut on the gate and several items missing: a Grip Rite double-tank hand portable air compressor, a 100-foot air hose, a set of large sockets and a Craftsman large wheeled compressor, all worth $1,025.

