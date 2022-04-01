“The more we investigated ... the uglier it became': More arrests after shots fired into home

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said more suspects have been arrested in last week’s shooting into a home, including a security officer.

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” the sheriff said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”

Ravenell said Isaiah Tucker, 17, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Arrested earlier this week was Mark Harper, Jr., 17, who is also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

As Harper was being taken into custody, his mother 37-year-old Kimberly Thompson, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a quantity was found in their Douglas MacArthur Street home.

The two Orangeburg teens are charged in connection with a March 22 shooting at an Orangeburg residence.

Three people were inside the Sheppard Lane home at the time shots were fired at the residence from a passing vehicle.

A security guard and mother of Isaiah Tucker, Deborah Tucker, 44, is charged with misdemeanor obstructing justice.

A warrant against the elder Tucker indicates she after used a law enforcement radio to inform the shooters they were being sought by listening to law enforcement radio traffic.

South Carolina State University spokesman Sam Watson said Deborah Tucker was a temporary employee with its public safety. She is no longer employed by the university.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0