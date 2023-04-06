Springfield residents are excited about the upcoming Governor's Frog Jump and International Egg Strike.

“This is always a huge event. This is something just everybody looks forward to and everybody in town participates,” Town Clerk Sheryl Carson said.

Mayor Ed Furtick agreed.

“We’re really excited, always. It’s kind of like Christmas. We don't jump but once a year," Furtick said.

The festival’s origins go back to 1966 in Columbia, when the governor of California asked the governor of South Carolina to send a frog to California to compete in the famous Calaveras County Frog Jump.

PHOTOS: 53rd annual Governor's Frog Jump and International Egg Strike Photos from the 53rd annual Governor's Frog Jump and International Egg Strike Saturday in Springfield. Photos by T&D Correspondent Yon Line.

In 1968, a Springfield frog named “Buckwheat” won the contest in Columbia. Then-Gov. Robert McNair asked Springfield officials if the town wanted to sponsor the festival. Springfield accepted.

This is the 57th year of the Frog Jump festival and a lot of people are ready to celebrate.

“When we didn't have it during the COVID years, it was kind of sad. People look forward to it. Everybody spruces up. You notice spring is just coming in, and we look to clean up the town and everybody cleans up the yard,” Furtick said.

“It's just an exciting time for a small town,” Furtick said.

Townspeople are continuing to plan for the event despite the forecast calling for rain.

“You know people are getting their frogs and getting them ready for the jump and their eggs ready as well,” Carson said.

Visitors can expect a warm welcome from the people in town.

“If you want to experience small-town hospitality and fun, come to Springfield for the Frog Jump,” Carson said.

Furtick says the day offers an opportunity to see old friends and family and feel a sense of community.

“I think one of the biggest things besides the frogs jumping is to see people that come back home or people that visit Springfield every year for the jumps – just get to see rekindled friendships," Furtick said.

Carson says everyone can gather around and enjoy the festivities.

"The first time I was there, I was amazed that they really jumped frogs and watching the frog and they try to escape, that makes it funny and the kids love it. Then we have adults and children that do the extra contest, which is a lot of fun," Carson said.

Last year’s winners were:

Egg Strike winners

Youth

• First – Hallie Augustine

• Second – Ames Still

Adult

• First – Ben Dempsey

• Second – Mark Williams

Frog Jump winners

• First – Gunnar Alberson, 14 feet, 6 inches

• Second – Carson Sumner, 13 feet, 10 inches

• Third – Jude Still, 12 feet, 6 inches