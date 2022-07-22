‘The good Lord was looking out for her’: Missing woman, 78, found after night in woods

The search for a missing Eastover woman ended Friday morning after a police dog and handler discovered her alive in a wooded area near St. Matthews.

“I guess the good Lord was looking out for her,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

“They’ve found her, she’s alive and they’ve got EMS checking her out,” he said, moments after deputies and medics got her loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Kiziah Goodwin, 78, was last seen at her home on Tuesday afternoon. Her family reported her missing to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

They told authorities that Goodwin has dementia, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

The RCSD distributed a flyer to law enforcement agencies and to the public asking anyone to call 911 if they saw Goodwin or her 2017 light gray Honda Accord.

On Thursday afternoon, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office got a call that led officers to their first clue in finding Goodwin, according to Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.

A property owner riding a tractor at about 6 p.m. saw a car that seemed to have run off the road along the unpaved strip of Preference Road, near Old Belleville Road, Trentham said.

The property owner reported the car to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office as suspicious, Trentham said.

When deputies arrived, they checked the license plate number and determined it matched the one belonging to Goodwin’s car.

Goodwin was nowhere in sight.

Law enforcement officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division immediately began searching the area for her.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and SLED used helicopters to search the area from the sky.

Police dogs tried to track her, to no avail.

The search was called off just before 9 p.m., but set to resume the next morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. Friday, a Richland County police dog and handler found Goodwin, Trentham said.

She’d walked about a mile away from her car.

She was sitting beside a tree, Trentham said.

A deputy gently scooped her up and placed her in the backseat of a patrol pickup truck.

One of the deputies who was with the search crew radioed to Trentham, who was standing by in a grassy parking area of the church at the intersection of Preference Road and Old Belleville Road.

“We have her,” a deputy radioed.

Trentham then called Summers to tell him the news.

“Alive?” Summers could be heard asking on the other end of the phone.

Trentham assured him so.

Calhoun County EMS arrived and a law enforcement pickup truck carrying Goodwin got there seconds later.

Medics rolled a stretcher to the passenger’s side of the pickup as a deputy carefully carried Goodwin in his arms and placed her onto it.

“I’m just elated that she was found alive because two days ago I wouldn’t have bet on it,” Summers said.

“Thank goodness it all worked out great,” he added.

“I’m just amazed and I know her family is going to be so glad,” he said.

“She’s in about as best shape as you can expect for someone staying out in the woods all night long,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during a Friday afternoon press conference where he addressed a number of cases.

“Thank God for everybody who prayed for her and helped out in this,” he said.

The agencies that helped search and care for Goodwin in Calhoun County include:

• The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

• The Richland County Sheriff’s Department

• The S.C. Law Enforcement Division

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

• The St. Matthews Police Department

• Calhoun County EMS