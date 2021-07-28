Tests continue on body found in Elloree

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the human remains discovered following a vehicle fire on Monday in Elloree, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

“An autopsy was performed on the remains found on Monday, however, additional lab work will need to be performed to help ascertain pertinent information involving this case. No additional information is available at this time,” Fogle said on Wednesday.

He noted the manner and cause of death have yet to be determined.

The Elloree Police Department is investigating the case, Assistant Police Chief Earl Kinley said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a woman living nearby heard a door slam around 3 a.m.

She looked out the window and saw a fire, heard three to four “pops” and then called 911, the report states.

“The vehicle and the remains were unidentifiable,” Kinley said.

