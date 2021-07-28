 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tests continue on body found in Elloree
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

Tests continue on body found in Elloree

{{featured_button_text}}
Police, illustration

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the human remains discovered following a vehicle fire on Monday in Elloree, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

“An autopsy was performed on the remains found on Monday, however, additional lab work will need to be performed to help ascertain pertinent information involving this case. No additional information is available at this time,” Fogle said on Wednesday.

He noted the manner and cause of death have yet to be determined.

The Elloree Police Department is investigating the case, Assistant Police Chief Earl Kinley said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a woman living nearby heard a door slam around 3 a.m.

She looked out the window and saw a fire, heard three to four “pops” and then called 911, the report states.

“The vehicle and the remains were unidentifiable,” Kinley said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News