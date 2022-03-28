Teens accused of stealing car in Orangeburg; SWAT deputies remove suspects from attic

Special Weapons and Tactics deputies were called to remove two teens from an attic after they allegedly stole a car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident began at 3 p.m. Friday when a man left the keys inside his friend’s 2009 gray Honda Accord as he entered the Bojangles/Shell station at 110 Chestnut Street, the report said.

When he exited the store, the car was gone.

Surveillance footage showed a male getting into the driver’s seat. Another male got into the passenger’s seat.

The vehicle’s GPS showed it stopped for a moment on Graham Street before it parked in a Chester Street home’s backyard.

Deputies responded to the Chester Street home.

A male in the home told deputies two males were armed and hiding in the attic, the report states.

Deputies called for additional units.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old wouldn’t come out of the attic on their own and SWAT members had to get them, the report said.

The teens were allegedly armed with a Glock 17 and a Smith & Wesson handgun with extended magazine. The guns belong to the man who reported the car theft.

The 16-year-old told deputies he wouldn’t speak to them without an attorney, the report said.

The 17-year-old allegedly told deputies that he was a backseat passenger.

He wouldn’t tell deputies the name of the driver, but alleged the 16-year-old had been sitting in the front passenger’s seat, the report said.

The 17-year-old claimed someone picked him up at the rear of the gas station and that he didn’t know about the firearms in the car.

He also alleged someone at the Chester Street home told them to go inside and hide from law enforcement.

Deputies allegedly found about 12 grams of a green leafy substance in the 17-year-old’s possession. He told deputies it was marijuana, according to the incident report.

Deputies charged both teens with motor vehicle theft and charged the 17-year-old with simple possession of marijuana.

Both teens were transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.