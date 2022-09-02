Teens accused breaking windows in Neeses

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Residents of a Lendel Drive home in Neeses woke up to the sound of something hitting the house at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

They claim three juveniles were throwing rocks at their home and a 1987 white Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera in the yard.

The residents said they asked the juveniles to stop, but the juveniles allegedly continued throwing rocks.

Each window of the home was shattered, along with the Oldsmobile’s windows, taillights and headlights.

Deputies took the accused juveniles – ages 17, 14 and 13 – to the law enforcement complex to wait for the on-call S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice transport officer to arrive, the report states.

The damage to the car and home is estimated at $2,100.