breaking top story

Teen shot outside Santee store

blue lights illustration

A 17-year-old male was shot in the right thigh on Thursday evening in Santee, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.

The shooting incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot of CM Food Mart, located at 1604 Bass Drive.

The teen just exited the store when he saw a muzzle flash and heard gunshots from a nearby wooded area, Serrano said.

He was struck by a bullet.

The teen drove himself to the Santee Fire Department, located at 1005 Bass Drive, to get help.

He was medivacked to Trident Medical Center, in North Charleston, for treatment.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

