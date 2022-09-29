Teen shot outside Orangeburg business

A 15-year-old is receiving medical treatment after someone shot him as he was walking outside of an Orangeburg business on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred outside of The Keg, located at 409 John C. Calhoun Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

“This shooting appeared to be targeted, however we have not confirmed whether the juvenile that was shot was the target or other individuals that were in the area and he just happened to get hit,” City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said.

The teen told officers that he and some friends were walking outside of the business when they heard gunfire.

They sought cover from the gunfire inside of the business.

Once they got inside, the teen said a bullet hit him.

The incident report states the bullet hit his buttocks and exited through his pelvic area.

An employee was restocking alcohol in the liquor store area of the business when he saw two males walk past the window and a second later he heard gunshots.

The employee got on the floor but managed to see a silver or gold Ford Crown Victoria speed by and head south, the incident report states.

When officers arrived, they found the injured teen on his right side on the floor. The teen’s brother and friend were applying pressure to his wounds.

Orangeburg County EMS took the injured teen to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers saw blood on the sidewalk near the store.

They also collected eight .223-caliber shell casings that began at Bleakley Street and went into the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive.

If anyone has information about who may be involved in this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.