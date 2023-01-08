Teen shot, killed in Santee

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Santee on Saturday, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.

The 18-year-old suspect turned himself in not long after the incident.

Dre’Morean Smalls, of Santee River Road, Santee, is in custody on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Serrano said.

As of Sunday afternoon, he’d not yet had a bond hearing.

Officers were dispatched to 112 Cecelia Street around 3:15 p.m. for a shooting incident.

As officers were on the way, dispatchers notified them that the 16-year-old had been taken to HealthPlex, located on John Lawson Avenue in Santee, Serrano said.

Serrano reported to HealthPlex while other officers went to the Cecelia Street home.

The 16-year-old was transferred by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center.

He later died of his injuries. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the 16-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

Serrano said Smalls and the 16-year-old knew each other.

The Holly Hill Police Department assisted.