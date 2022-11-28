Teen shot in Orangeburg parking lot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 17-year-old male is recovering from a gunshot wound he received to his right wrist on Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The teen told deputies that he was in a Representative Circle parking lot when he heard several gunshots.

He ducked behind some cars.

As he began to duck, he felt a burning sensation on his right wrist and realized he’d been shot.

He said a stranger took him to the Regional Medical Center to get help.

Deputies found several bullet casings in the road. Several cars also had damage due to bullets.

In other reports:

• A First Street man in Santee reported on Wednesday that someone stole $1,000 in electricity from his vacation home.

He discovered the theft when he returned from New York.

• Someone stole a 9 mm Hi Point pistol and an AR-15 rifle from a 2001 red Jeep Cherokee parked at the club located at 7719 Five Chop Road in Santee on Thursday, according to an incident report.

The thief shattered the window on the driver’s door to gain access to the guns.

The guns are valued at $1,000.