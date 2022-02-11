Teen recalls gun to his head; ‘Everything went black’ for survivor of 2015 attack

Dreamzz Nelson claims he knows who pointed a gun to his head when he was only 8 years old.

Nelson, now 14, testified Friday that Robert “Pockets” Bailey pointed an “old-timey revolver” at his left temple.

And then, “everything went black,” Nelson said.

Bailey and three other Eutawville men are charged with four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and first-degree burglary. The other defendants are Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman. Bailey, Scott and Smith are on trial, while Coleman is expected to testify as a state witness.

They’re accused of shooting Nelson on July 15, 2015 and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50.

Nelson, Perry and Sanders are half-siblings. Hutto was engaged to the children’s father, who wasn’t home at the time of the shootings.

Nelson said he, Perry and Sanders were at Hutto’s home in Holly Hill on the night of the shooting.

They were on the couch in the living room watching television when he heard a car outside around midnight. Nelson said he’s certain of the time because he looked at a clock.

He then heard someone walking on the porch.

Hutto told Nelson and his half-sisters to go to the girls’ bedroom, he said.

“Krystal told us to get in the room, then they kicked open the door” at the rear of the house, Nelson said.

Nelson said he was hiding in the closet with Perry and Sanders. He was sandwiched in the middle.

At some point Hutto went in the bedroom to hide too, Nelson said.

“Someone pulled us out of the closet,” Nelson said.

“Who pulled you out?” 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne asked.

“Pockets,” Nelson replied.

“Are you sure it was Pockets who had the gun?” Osborne asked.

“Yes, sir,” Nelson replied.

Nelson used to play with Bailey’s children. They jumped on an outdoor trampoline together a few times. Nelson’s grandmother lived behind Bailey’s home.

Nelson testified there were other intruders in Hutto’s home.

According to Nelson, Bailey called for someone else to get Hutto from the bedroom.

A white male entered the bedroom and took Hutto away, Nelson said.

Nelson said another female was in the home too. She had black and burgundy hair. He didn’t know her name.

He also saw another white man in the house. He described him as a “burned-up guy,” during his testimony.

After “everything went black” for Nelson, his next memory was waking up in the hospital.

In the weeks and months that followed, Nelson once heard his mother tell someone that he didn’t remember anything about the shooting incident, he testified.

Nelson told her, “I know who shot me.” Nelson testified that he told her that Bailey shot him.

Nelson said he never told his dad who shot him because his dad never asked.

In February 2016, Nelson met with clinical psychologist Dr. Allison Foster. He later met with her a second time.

Osborne asked Nelson why he didn’t tell Foster that he knew who shot him.

“I was still scared,” Nelson said.

During one of his visits with Foster, she used a large paper pad on an easel where she wrote down names of people Nelson told her were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Video clips from the interview were played in court.

During the visit, Foster told Nelson she was going to leave the room for a moment and encouraged him to think of anything else he’d like to tell her about.

After Foster left the room, Nelson began to sing a song, “Sometimes, bad things happen to good people …”

He took a red marker and began to draw a picture on the pad. As he drew the picture, he said, “Pow-pow. Pow-pow-pow-pow.”

Osborne showed Nelson the drawing in court. Nelson said he didn’t know who he’d drawn during the visit with Foster nearly six years prior.

Bailey’s attorney, public defender Mark Leiendecker, asked Nelson numerous questions about whether he remembered telling Osborne, in prior interviews, about certain details of the shooting.

Leiendecker asked Nelson if he remembered telling prosecutors on July 11, 2019 that he, Hutto and his half-sisters were watching television in the bedroom that night.

Nelson said he didn’t remember telling them that, but insisted they were watching television in the living room.

Leiendecker asked Nelson if he remembered telling Foster that he didn’t tell her anything about Bailey during one of his visits because he forgot to tell her.

“No, I was scared,” Nelson said.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Osborne and an investigator went to Nelson’s home and interviewed him there.

Leiendecker asked Nelson if he remembered telling Osborne and the investigator that he gave the incorrect ages for the half-sisters that live with him.

Nelson said he didn’t remember that.

Nelson’s 18-year-old half-sister also testified in court on Friday.

She recalled being in the same room when Nelson told their mother that he remembered who shot him.

She knows Bailey, she said. She’d seen their mother point him out around town from time to time.

She recalled one occasion, after the shooting, when she, Nelson and their sister walked to a softball game in Eutawville at the Riverside Club.

During the softball game, her sister and Nelson went to the concession stand to buy snacks.

But when her sister and Nelson returned, she noticed her sister was upset.

Her sister said, “She had just seen Pockets and the burned-up man.”

The three children immediately left the softball game.

The 18-year-old, who was a younger teen then, testified she didn’t call police, “Because I was scared.”

Court concluded on Friday with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gerald Carter on the stand.

Carter testified that none of the DNA swabs or shoe impressions at the scene matched any of the suspects charged with murder. He’ll resume testimony on Monday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

