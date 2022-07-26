Teen killed, woman shot; Orangeburg man, 46, facing murder charge

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an Orangeburg home on Monday afternoon.

A woman in the home sustained at least one gunshot wound and was transported by Orangeburg County EMS.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing,” he said.

Andre Shawn Greene, 46, of 102 Kemmerlin Street is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies arrived at Greene’s home at 5:50 p.m.

They found the unresponsive 14-year-old male on the ground next to the back steps of the mobile home.

A man walked out of the home screaming, “Help my wife,” while pointing to a woman on the floor, according to an incident report.

The woman shouted, “He shot me!” while pointing to the man, the incident report states.

Deputies detained the man and placed him in the caged backseat of a patrol vehicle.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 14-year-old.

Greene’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. He’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Greene faces a minimum of 30 years if convicted of murder alone.