Teen burglary suspect runs away in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 14-year-old burglary suspect has reportedly run away, according to incident reports.

The incident began at 5:25 p.m. Thursday when a concerned citizen reported seeing two people who might have been burglarizing a Wilson Street residence.

Responding officers reported seeing a teen running from a home into a backyard. The teen allegedly dropped a flatscreen television just before he jumped over a chain-link fence.

The teen ran down an adjacent alley.

Officers detained the teen near a wooded area. They allege he had rings, pearl necklaces, assorted earrings, several coins and two bottles of cologne in his front pants pockets.

The teen’s grandmother, who is also his legal guardian, reported to ODPS headquarters.

She signed a custodial promise and officers allowed the teen to leave with her.

The grandmother returned to headquarters at 8:30 p.m. to report that the teen ran away.

As of mid-afternoon on Friday, the teen remained missing, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

Officers have identified a second teen who may be connected to the burglary.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole items from a St. Matthews Road worksite in Orangeburg just after midnight on Tuesday.

The stolen items include: approximately 40 to 50 pieces of lumber measuring 2-inches-by-6-inches-by-10-feet each, 350 truss hangers and forming nails, bolts and nuts.

The value of the stolen items is $1,850.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2007 grey Toyota Corolla that was parked at a Salem Branch Road property in North.

It was reported stolen on Thursday.

The value of the Corolla is $5,000.

