Teen assaulted, men sought in Orangeburg

Orangeburg police are seeking the man who assaulted a teen and ran off into a wooded area, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when a 16-year-old noticed a man attempting to steal the license plate from the teen’s family vehicle in the parking lot of Xpress Travel Center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive.

The teen confronted the man and the man assaulted him, Adams said.

The teen is fine, he added.

Adams said the man and an associate were in a pickup truck stolen out of Florence.

“They were in a stolen vehicle here trying to steal a license plate,” Adams said.

Adams said the two men ran into a wooded area next to the travel center.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded with K-9 tracking units.

ODPS officers and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the woods for the two men.

“We’re going to keep going until we exhaust ourselves, our animals or until we have an apprehension,” Adams said.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the two men had not yet been apprehended.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

