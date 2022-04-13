Teen allegedly spit in Orangeburg store operator’s face

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg convenience store operator claims that a teen spat in his face when he asked him to leave on Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The man called deputies to the Lil’ Cricket convenience store, located at 111 Binnicker Bridge Road, at 1:25 p.m.

The operator claims the teen visits the store regularly and asks customers to purchase cigarettes and tobacco products for him, the report states.

He also reported that customers have complained of being harassed by the youth and said they won’t support the business any longer.

The operator does not know the teen’s name.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus GX4 handgun from a Chanticleer Court home in Orangeburg.

The homeowner told deputies she’d been out of town. When she returned on Monday, she discovered an unknown person’s clothing in a chair and her handgun missing.

She’d provided someone with the security access code to enter her home, but that person denied taking anything, the report states.

The value of the Taurus is $600.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado parked at Boyd Furniture, located at 7630 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500. The theft was reported Monday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme that was parked in an Ellis Avenue shed. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The Supreme had deflated tires and was inoperable.

It is valued at $1,500.

