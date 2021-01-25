Teen accused of murder; second sought in Orangeburg educator’s shooting death

An Orangeburg teen has been charged and a Lexington County teen is being sought in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I’m proud to say that we have made an arrest in this case,” Ravenell said in a video statement to the public.

“Charged in this case is Aloysius Green. … Aloysius is in jail as I speak, the place that he needs to be,” Ravenell said.

Green is being charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator.

Ravenell also announced that 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion is being sought in the case. A warrant for murder has been obtained against Guinyard as well.

Green was charged this past weekend with attempted murder in an unrelated case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was formally presented his rights in a hearing on Monday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of what turned out to be a fatal shooting on Dec. 14 when they were called to a Myers Road residence.

There, investigators discovered Williams suffered a fatal gunshot wound.