Teen accused of murder; second sought in Orangeburg educator’s shooting death

An Orangeburg teen has been charged and a Lexington County teen is being sought in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“I’m proud to say that we have made an arrest in this case,” Ravenell said in a video statement to the public.
“Charged in this case is Aloysius Green. … Aloysius is in jail as I speak, the place that he needs to be,” Ravenell said.
Green is being charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator.
Ravenell also announced that 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion is being sought in the case. A warrant for murder has been obtained against Guinyard as well.
Green was charged this past weekend with attempted murder in an unrelated case.
He was formally presented his rights in a hearing on Monday.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of what turned out to be a fatal shooting on Dec. 14 when they were called to a Myers Road residence.
There, investigators discovered Williams suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
If anyone has any information on Guinyard’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking on Submit a Tip.