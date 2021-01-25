 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen accused of murder; second sought in Orangeburg educator’s shooting death
0 comments
breaking top story

Teen accused of murder; second sought in Orangeburg educator’s shooting death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg teen has been charged and a Lexington County teen is being sought in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I’m proud to say that we have made an arrest in this case,” Ravenell said in a video statement to the public.

“Charged in this case is Aloysius Green. … Aloysius is in jail as I speak, the place that he needs to be,” Ravenell said.

Green is being charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator.

Ravenell also announced that 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion is being sought in the case. A warrant for murder has been obtained against Guinyard as well.

Green was charged this past weekend with attempted murder in an unrelated case.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was formally presented his rights in a hearing on Monday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of what turned out to be a fatal shooting on Dec. 14 when they were called to a Myers Road residence.

There, investigators discovered Williams suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

If anyone has any information on Guinyard’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking on Submit a Tip.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News