Teen accused of murder; mother prayed for arrest in son’s death

“We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved,” he said.

Oliver said although it’s been six months since her son passed away, she still calls out to him daily.

When he was alive, he’d wake her up each morning.

She said his spirit continues to get her up at the start of each day.

And on Monday morning, Oliver said, her son’s spirit led investigators to give her a call with an answer she’s been seeking for half a year.

“When I got the call, I was just, ‘Victory! Victorious!’” she said.

“Justice is being served,” she said. “We still have a road to travel to bring this to a halt.”

Throughout the morning and as the day went on, Oliver said that she experienced all kinds of emotions.

“I was happy about the phone call, but I was sad because every morning I get up and look for my son. Every day I call his name. It still feels like he’s here,” she said.

“I never, never gave up,” she said. “I kept the faith.”